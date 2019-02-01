Lukman Olabiyi

The proposed arraignment of a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ayodele Oke and his wife, Mrs. Folasade, before the Federal High Court in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) did not hold today as scheduled.

The accused, who were supposed to be docked before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on a four-count charge bordering on the $43,449,947,000 found in an Ikoyi flat, were absent in court .

EFCC prosecutors were also not in court while the names of the accused were also not listed in the court’s cause list.

However, findings revealed that the EFCC prosecutor had earlier been in court but left later.

The cash was alleged to have been concealed in Flat 7B, No. 16 Osborne Road, Osborne Towers in Ikoyi Lagos.

A judge of the Lagos Federal High Court, Justice Muslim Hassan, had on June 6, 2017 granted a final forfeiture order of the funds since no one appeared before the court to claim it.

Although Oke had denied the allegation of concealment, the EFCC is proceeding with his trial alongside his wife.

The four-count charge against the couple was signed by prosecuting lawyer Rotimi Oyedepo Iseoluwa.

The Proof of Evidence revealed how Flat 7B was bought for $1,658,000 (N596,880,000).

It said one Alh. Shehu Usman Anka would give evidence of the receipt of the sum of $1,658,000 from the wife of the ex-NIA boss.

The anti-graft agency also said it received about $289,202,382.00 from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It said one Benjamin Kiksenenso “will give evidence on how he was instructed to go to the CBN to collect the $289,202,382.00.

The charges against the ex-NIA boss and his wife read: “That you, Amb. Ayodele Oke, Mrs. Folasade Ayodele Oke on or about the 12th day of April 2017, in Lagos, concealed the sum of $43, 449, 947, 000 property of the Federal government of Nigeria in Flat 7B, No. 16 Osborne Road, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi Lagos which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

“That you Amb Ayodele Oke and Mrs. Folasade Ayodele Oke between 25th day of August 2015 and 2nd day of September 2015 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this court indirectly used the sum of $1, 658, 000 property of the Federal Government of Nigeria to acquire Flat 7B, No. 16 Osborne Road, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

“That you Amb Ayodele Oke and Mrs. Folasade Ayodele Oke between 25th day of August 2015 and 2nd day of September 2015 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this court directly retained $160, 777, 136. 85 property of the Federal Government of Nigeria which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

“That you Amb Ayodele Oke and Mrs. Folasade Ayodele Oke between 25th day of August 2015 and 2nd day of September 2015 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this court directly converted $160, 777, 136. 85 property of the Federal Government of Nigeria to your own use which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”