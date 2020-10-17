The Federal Government has been urged to grant import waiver and tax relief to indigenous fabrication companies to enable them continue to support the government in job creation and boosting the economy. In a welcome address during a tour of facilities at Lee Engineering Company’s fabrication plant, in Warri, Delta state, on Friday, by the minister of State Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva, Executive Chairman of the company Dr Leemon Ikpea, said the importance the organization places on Nigeria, informed its decisions to continue to invest in the country despite the devastating effects of COVID-19.

Ikpea said Lee Engineering and other indigenous companies who have supported the government over the years, in the areas of job creation deserves support in form of tax holiday and import waiver on imported materials for fabrication.

He emphasized the company’s contributions to the development of local participation in the growth of the oil and gas industry noting that “our strength lies in our uncompromising stance on best practices in our work standard, quality control procedures, work compensation policy, total compliance to safety standards and the experience of our workforce which we hold in very high esteem”.