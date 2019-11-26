Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu Ikpeazu, has advised corps members posted to the state to always respect the culture of their host communities.

Ikpeazu gave the advice at the closing ceremony of the Batch ‘C’ Stream I corps members’ orientation at the NYSC orientation camp, Umunna, Bende Local Government Area.

Ikpeazu who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chris Ezem, said the advice became imperative as not to make the corps members run foul of the culture of the people and in the process, bring bad blood between them and their host communities.

“It is instructive that you are advised to respect the culture of your host communities as you leave for your primary assignments. This will ensure harmonious relationship between you and the people where you are going to serve your fatherland”.

The governor enjoined employers of labour in the state not reject any corps member posted to them, but to accept and encourage them, stressing that rejection of corps members by organisations would always demoralise them.

“I appeal to you all to accept and receive these young Nigerians so that they can easily settle down and come with ideas that would move the state and nation move forward.”

While enjoining public and private organisations to give the corps members challenging tasks as to effectively develop their talents and potential, Ikpeazu called on the NYSC members to be committed to their duties and not to gallivant about during their service year.