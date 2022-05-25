From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has won Abia South senatorial seat ticket while the former PDP national organising secretary, Austin Akobundu, won in Abia Central.

If both men win the main election next year, Ikpeazu would replace Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe while Akobundu would take over the seat of T. A. Orji, former governor.

In the PDP Abia South senatorial primary at the Enyimba International Stadium, Ikpeazu polled 198 after member representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West federal constituency, Uzoma Abonta, withdrew at the last minute.

Chairman of the PDP Abia senatorial district primary and former party chairman, Ndidi Okereke, said 201 delegates were originally billed to participate in the process but 198 delegates were accredited and voted.

Ikpeazu dedicated his victory to the statutory delegates who were disenfranchised as a result of the Electoral Act that has not received the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The fortunes of Abia South senatorial district will change for better. We will do everything to make sure we protect the interest of the people of Abia South in particular, Abia State in general and the well-being of the people of this country.

“I am particularly interested in women, youths and the voiceless and I pray that Almighty God will, through this implementation of this mandate that you have given to me, avail me the power and strength to serve Abia South people to the best of my ability.”

Similarly, Akobundu polled 186 votes to defeat Chuku Wachuku who scored one vote.

The result of Abia North primary was still being expected as at the time of filing the report.