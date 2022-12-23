From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has assured that his administration has not abandoned the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt road in Aba, stating that government will ensure the completion of the road.

Ikpeazu who stated this at the Government Lodge, Aba, during a courtesy call on him by Generating Set Dealers, Port Harcourt Road, explained that his administration considers the road as key and would never abandon it.

The governor explained that his administration met no good road in Aba when it came to office in 2015, but has done over 50 roads in the city.

Ikpeazu added that the improved network of good roads is responsible for the improvements in security of lives and property and the upsurge in commercial activities which has in turn given confidence to traders from Akwa Ibom and other neighboring states to visit Aba for procurement of goods and services.

“We don’t do half measures in road construction. We always try to build roads that will outlive our administration. We won’t abandon Port Harcourt road but will work hard to fix as much of it as time and resources will permit us before we leave office.

“We started working on the road through a partnership with a contractor, the government paid an initial N1b and so far the drains have been established on both sides of the road. So we have completed the drainage channelling of Port Harcourt road from end to end. The road is too important to me than even you the generating set dealers.

“Faulks road is almost completed; it will be the same thing with Port Harcourt road soon, God on our side. Nobody believed Ngwa road would be reconstructed. Nobody believed we would complete the Osisioma Ngwa flyover. But today, they’ve all been done. We will rebuild Port Harcourt road. All we need is your support and prayers.”

The governor promised to commence palliative work along the road to give better access to the plant dealers.

Chairman of the Generator dealers, Port Harcourt road, Obidike Erugo had earlier thanked the Governor for his infrastructural renewal projects in Aba, and urged him to rehabilitate Port Harcourt road to provide access in the area.