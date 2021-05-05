Abia Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has awarded a five-year scholarship to 24-year-old Solomon Ukoha who constructed an electricity sub-station with crude oil and other locally sourced materials.

The scholarship is for him to further his education in any tertiary institution of his choice.

Ikpeazu who made this pronouncement at his lodge in Aba while receiving Ukoha, who is from Amaekpu in Ohafia LGA of the state, expressed joy over the technical ingenuity exhibited by the young innovator. He said Abia had youths who could compete favourably with their international counterparts in technical education if given the opportunity.

The governor explained that power supply has been a major problem facing the country and had impacted negatively on economic growth and industrialisation, especially in the shoe, leather and garments sub-sectors for which Aba is well known.

The governor encouraged Solomon to train some other youths and impart same knowledge to them for the greater benefit of society.

He also encouraged him to build a more presentable prototype of the sub-station to enable it compete in external exhibitions revealing that the scholarship covers his tuition fee and accommodation once he gained admission in a tertiary institution.