By Sunday Ani

Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Obasi Okibeh Onwukah, has described as false, the statement credited to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s media aide, Mr. Onyebuchi Ememanka, that the governor was not aware of his deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu’s governorship ambition.

A statement by Onwukah yesterday said Omemanka obviously did not consult with his boss before making such unfounded statements meant to incite hatred and portray a nonexistent feud between the Governor and his Deputy.

Part of the statement read: “To set the records straight, the Deputy Governor, a man reputed for humility and loyalty, could not have made known his governorship ambition without the knowledge and approval of his Boss, the Governor of Abia State.

“The Deputy Governor actually visited his Boss and duly informed him about his ambition to succeed him. However, details of the private discussion may not have been made available for Governor’s aides including Ememanka to feast on. The Deputy Governor even did not fail to further let his Boss know of the day of his formal declaration at the State PDP Secretariat in Umuahia. It is therefore preposterous for Mr. Ememanka , a Knight of the Anglican Church, to spew fake stories , incite hatred and bring to ridicule the highly exalted Office of the Governor and by extension the Office of the Deputy Governor.”

He cautioned the Governor’s aides to desist from propaganda, fake news and presenting their personal opinions as those of the Governor, saying “This has become necessary in order not to aggravate political tension and set the State on fire as preparations for the 2023 polls gather momentum.”