From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has blamed cultism in schools on drug abuse even as he has called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to be proactive in its fight against drug abuse.

Speaking in Umuahia during a one day summit organised by the state Ministry of Education to curb cultism in secondary and primary schools in the state, the governor said the use of illicit drug was at the bottom of every heinous crime.

Represented by his deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu, the governor noted cultism was usually associated with tertiary institutions, but regretted that the menace had invaded secondary and primary schools saying there was the need to take drastic actions to curb its spread.