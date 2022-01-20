From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has called for calm from all parties involved in the crisis in Owaza, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

Two Abia communities of Owaza and Obibor in Ukwa West local government area have been under reprisal following the alleged killing of two soldiers in the area by gunmen.

The gunmen, according to reports, after killing the soldiers also carted away their arms and burnt the soldiers’ patrol vehicle.

The soldiers were reportedly killed between Owaza and Obibor communities in Ukwa West council.

Ikpeazu urged the parties to give peace a chance and allow the state government an opportunity to find a solution to the matter.

The governor, however, expressed grave concern regarding the ongoing reprisal in Owaza by soldiers of the Nigerian Army following the alleged killing of soldiers in the community.

He tasked the soldiers to show a high level of patriotism and not allow the situation to degenerate any further, as the state government continues to engage the leadership of the Army on the issue.

Consequently, the governor invited leaders from Ukwa West council to a crucial meeting scheduled for Saturday, January 22, at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba.