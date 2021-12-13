Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has called on traditional rulers to partner his administration to strengthen security during and after the Yuletide.

He made the call during the 21st coronation anniversary of the first deputy chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers and conferment of chieftaincy at the Ndi Oko Ogo palace of paramount ruler of Abiriba kingdom in Ohafia Local Government Area, Kalu Kalu Ogbu (IV).

He extolled the traditional ruler and members of his cabinet for ensuring peace and progress in his kingdom.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The governor, who was represented by a prominent businessman, Okey Ahaiwe said: “Security is a collective responsibility and other traditional rulers should emulate Enachioken and his council members who work hard daily to ensure they set up and sustain structures to protect Abiriba kingdom as well as ensure peace within and with neighbouring communities as government cannot do it alone.

“On our part, we will continue to support peaceful communities with development projects and I am also aware of the efforts being made by the people of Abiriba to support our developmental strides through self-help. I applaud the commitment of the people of Abiriba kingdom, their hard-work and spirit of enterprise wherever found and will continue to partner them to achieve our common goals of rapid development within a secure and peaceful environment,” he said.

In his response, Ogbu thanked the governor for ensuring the state remains one of the most peaceful in the country as well as his giant strides in the development of the state.

“Our people appreciate the love Governor Ikpeazu has shown us particularly with the completion of the first phase of Abiriba Ring Road on Ugwuezi road, Abiriba, provision of streetlights in our community, classroom blocks and appointment of teachers to man our schools. “We are hopeful that ‘Otuba Okwojie’ of Abiriba kingdom will soon complete the phase 2 of the ring road project as he promised even as we pray daily for God and our ancestors to guide him in the discharge of his onerous duties,” he said.

Among those honoured with chieftaincy are the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu (Ikirike Oku), Enyinnaya Abaribe (Eturu Mang), Uko Nkole (Nkuma La Iyi), Commissioner for Trade and Investment, John Okiyi Kalu (Nwandugbom Abiriba), Anya Onwuka Odim (Agbakuru Dike), Okafor Ukaegbu (Enyi Nwo Ofia), Kelvin Jombo (Igurube), Ibe Boco (Okpote Umu Wa), and Nwaka Inem (Enyioha).

The event, which was attended by dignitaries from across the country, including the member representing Aba federal constituency, Chimaobi Ebisike, House of Assembly Speaker, Chinedum Orjii, his deputy, Ifeanyi Uchendu, erry Uzosike, Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, Head of Service, Onyi Wamah, members of state executive council, permanent secretaries, local government chairmen, aides of the governor and notable traditional rulers, including Joseph Nwabekee, the chairman of council of traditional rulers, also marked the official celebration of Ogbu’s call to the Bar.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .