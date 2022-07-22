Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has said that youth inclusiveness in governance will help to promote even development in society.

Ikpeazu said this on Friday at the swearing-in of Chief George Ubani as the Deputy Chairman of Obingwa Local Government Area (LGA) at the Government House, Umuahia.

He said that the state government had regularly held council elections to give youths an opportunity to occupy leadership positions and contribute to the development of Abia.

He described the local government system as an important arm of government.

According to him, it remains a starting point for youths to get involved in governance and deepen the impact of democracy at the grassroot level.

The governor said, “The swearing in of Ubani as the new deputy chairman is an indication that the state had hit another milestone in promoting youth inclusiveness.”

He described the new deputy chairman as a hardworking young man and urged him to evolve programmes that would promote the cause of youths in the area.

He said: “This is a call to service and not for self-aggrandisement.

“Therefore, set your goals to advance the cause of youths in the LGA.

“You must use your engagements with the government to encourage capacity building among youths in the area.

“I expect you to cooperate with the Chairman and endeavour to leave good footprints in the sands of time because posterity will call for you to give account of your stewardship.”

Responding, Ubani thanked God and the state government for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of the LGA.

He promised to live up to expectation as well as promote the state government’s programmes and policies to facilitate socio-economic development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ikpeazu sacked the former Council Chairman, Mr Ibe Nwoke, on July 5 and replaced him with his Deputy, Mrs Uloma Nwogu.

Nwoke’ sack came on the heels of his defection from PDP to the Young Peoples Party, where he got the ticket to contest the Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal House of Representatives election.

The governor said that the act was a breach of the 2006 Law of the Local Government in Abia. (NAN)