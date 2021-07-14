Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has said over 50 Abia youths would be sent abroad to study in universities of their choices before the end of the year under a scheme operated by the state Scholarship Board.

The governor stated this during a meeting with Chairman and Executive Secretary of Abia State Scholarship Board and 28 beneficiaries of overseas scholarship programme at Government House, Umuahia. He said the exercise was to ensure that as many Abia youths with aspirations are provided opportunities and avenues to express themselves and realise their ambitions.

He cautioned beneficiaries not to see the gesture to abscond, but as an opportunity to become better persons with the potential of improving humanity after their studies. He reminded them that they would be under constant supervision by the board which would also demand periodic reports of their academic records.

Ikpeazu said he thought it wise to sponsor the beneficiaries in the midst of global economic challenges, adding that apart from his huge investment in infrastructure, there was need also for investment in human capital development.

He said the state had a huge gap in medicine, nursing and engineering hence the need to undertake overseas training to fill the gaps. The governor thanked the Australian and Indian High Commissions for ensuring that visas were released to the students despite COVID-19 pandemic challenges and also thanked the Abia State Scholarship Board for resuscitating the once moribund board.

