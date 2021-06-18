From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has charged traditional rulers in the state to be vigilant and help in securing their communities.

Ikpeazu gave the charge while presenting Staffs of office to 23 Ezes-elect of various autonomous communities in the State as Traditional rulers.

He stated that the staff of office was a symbol of respect, authority and power, and charged them to exercise their powers with the fear of God and utmost discretion.

The governor told them to be mindful of the rules and regulations guiding the ezeship stool in the state which they now ocupy.

Ikpeazu tasked them on the need to be responsive and ensure that peace and tranquility reign supreme in their communities, emphasizing that they must be fair to their people and unite them by ensuring that they do not factionalize traditional rulership.

The Governor who enjoined the traditional rulers to always make themselves available and ensure there is no break down of law and order cautioned that the era of picking staff of office and disappearing was over.

He congratulated the Ezes on their formal recognition.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the traditional ruler of Mgboko-Itungwa Autonomous Community, Obingwa LGA, Eze Chibuzo Ngwakwe thanked Ikpeazu for finding them fit for recognition.

Many dignitaries including the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu attended the ceremony.