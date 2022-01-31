From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has been commended for his government’s drive towards physical urban renewal in the state.

Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, Chidi Onwuchuruba, who made the commendation in Aba while on a visit to Osisioma Ngwa Town Planning Authority, disclosed that the holistic approach of the Ikpeazu-led administration in addressing the physical urban problem in the state has attracted the attention of UN-Habitat which, he said ,was partnering the state government to address the issue.

“When the team from the UN body arrives Abia, they will, holistically, look at ways to, strategically, remodel the physical development plans of the three towns, Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia, within the framework of the Abia structure plan,” he said.

UN-Habitat, the world body’s agency, saddled with the responsibility of promoting environmentally sustainable and human settlement development with emphasis on the promotion of well-planned cities and other human settlements, Onwuchuruba revealed would be embarking on the project without necessarily putting much damage on the environment and peoples’ structures.

He said if not for the approach envisioned by the state government, several thousands of structures could have given way in a bid to reclaim the master plan of the three cities.

The commissioner urged the workers to remain committed to duty as efforts are being made to enhance their salaries.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bestman Aaron, expressed satisfaction on the achievements made by the Executive Secretary of the authority, Chigoziri Ahiwe, particularly in the area of procurement of a grader and the promise to add another earthmoving equipment.

Aaron commended the authority for its plans to grade over 70 rural roads in the area this dry season and urged the communities to partner the Town Planning Authority in this direction.