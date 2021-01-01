Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, is set to commission three road projects in the state today.

Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, listed Osusu road in Aba South Local Government Area, Ebenma and Egege roads in Aba North council as projects to be commissioned by the governor.

Ikpeazu yesterday expressed joy via his official Twitter handle, @GovernorIkpeazu, over the completion of the Osusu road.

“The completion of Osusu road today sent torrents of nostalgic feelings about the plight of indigenes and residents of Osusu through my veins. The road had been derelict and forgotten. As at the last time I checked, way before the commencement of the construction of the road, plantain trees were freely flourishing on the road, commercial keke and okada riders could not ply Osusu road. Even waste management in that axis was not feasible because the evacuation trucks could not find their way through. It got so bad that even Enugu Electricity Distribution Company had to cut off Osusu from the national grid.

“Businesses and livelihoods ceased, life virtually came to a standstill to the extent that a whole storey building sold for just N7 million compared to the price of similar buildings in surrounding areas,” he said.