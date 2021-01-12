Abia governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday, commissioned four roads constructed by his administration in Aba town amid jubilations by residents who called on the government to do more to alleviate the sufferings of residents on other roads and streets that are yet to be rehabilitated.

The inaugurated roads are Ebenma Road, First Street and Egege/Ama Ohafia road linking Ukaegbu with Umuoba road, in the Ogbor Hill area of Aba North Council Area, and Osusu Road in Aba South, which had been abandoned for more than 20 years.

This is coming on the heels of the governor’s charge to contractors awarded other roads, to work towards realising the projects on time. He also called on residents and traders along Ngwa, Ohanku and Obohia roads, to assist by stopping the erection of illegal structures that would impede work on such roads and lead to their possible abandonment.

Ikpeazu said his administration embarked on rehabilitation and construction of new roads within Aba metropolis, to give the people a sense of belonging as well as improve on roads infrastructure in the commercial town. He called on the people to cooperate with his administration to realize the dream of leaving the state better than they met it.

Ikpeazu, who inspected progress of rehabilitation work on Ngwa, Obohia and Ohanku roads, commended contractors for heeding to his directive to move to sites as soon as the 2020 rainy season ended and working through the yuletide to make the roads assessable for commuters. He, however, cautioned residents and traders along the roads to cooperate with the contractors for prompt completion of the projects.

The governor said his administration was ready to provide the enabling environment for the people to live without much stress and appealed to Aba residents to ensure that projects being handled or rehabilitated by the government were kept in good order for the benefit of all.

Residents in the commissioned roads left their businesses to honour the visit of the governor and commended him for embarking on rehabilitation of dilapidated roads in Aba, but were unanimous on calls for extending such exercises on roads like Omuma, Uratta and Port Harcourt roads, among other roads in the town.

Meanwhile, chairman of Aba South council of traditional rulers, Eze Ibe Enyeazu, has called on the people to support the Ikpeazu administration, for embarking on rehabilitation of rural roads in Aba metropolis.

Enyeazu was particularly happy for the rehabilitation work going on in Ngwa, Ohanku and Obohia roads, as well as the reconstruction of Umuogele primary school, which building roofs were blown out by windstorm during 2019 and 2020 raining seasons.