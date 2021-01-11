From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has commissioned seven roads his administration constructed in Aba, the commercial capital of the state.

The governor also flagged off the reconstruction of Omuma Road.

The roads commissioned are Ebemma, Egege, Osusu and Milverton.

Others were First Avenue in Ogbor Hill, Eziukwu and Milverton Roads.

Speaking while commissioning the roads, Governor Ikpeazu said he finds it difficult to celebrate roads his administration completed late because they were things the government could have done earlier.

The governor assured residents of the city that his administration was going to gradually rebuild the infrastructure of the state.

He said before he came into office, the only useable road in the Ogbor Hill axis of the city was the Umuoba Road, which made life unbearable for the people of the area.

The governor said with the coming of his administration, the government had built six roads in the area because of their economic significance to the people.

‘We did rigid cement pavement technology on the roads because since the roads were abandoned for many years, the soil texture had changed and it is only the cement technology that will make them stand the test of time,’ the governor stated.

The governor assured that work on the Osisioma flyover, which he said his administration had paid in full, would be delivered before the next rainy season.

He urged residents of the city to put the roads to good use, cautioning that they should not do things that would shorten the life span of the roads.

Deputy Governor Chief Ude Oko Chukwu thanked Governor Ikpeazu for building solid roads that will stand the test of time.

Traditional rulers and residents of the city expressed joy over the reconstruction of the roads and promised to support the Ikpeazu’s administration.

The Papal Nuncio to the Bahamas and other affiliate countries, Arch Bishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, cut the ribbons to declare the roads open for public use.