From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has officially opened the newly reconstructed Immaculate Heart Road in Umungasi Aba, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Ikpeazu assured that the road, which was built with Cement Pavement Technology, would last 25 years. He assured that he would complete and commission all road projects embarked upon by his government, including the Osisiọma flyover.

The Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, said the continuous commissioning of roads by Ikpeazu was in fulfillment of his campaign promises.

Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji, promised to support the governor by appropriating funds for more infrastructural developments.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.