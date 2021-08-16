Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, last Friday commissioned Nkporo Cottage Hospital in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state, fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Governor Ikpeazu said the hospital will provide accessible and affordable healthcare services to children, women and the aged of society.

The governor said the hospital which was conceived few months ago has come to reality and thanked God for the achievement.

He said government had deployed a lot of resources to see the hospital to its present state, adding that the hospital was fully equipped with modern equipment and medical personnel that will adequately take care of all.

Equipment at the new hospital, among others, include ultra sound equipment, radiant warmer for new born babies, incubators, fully equipped theatre that can undertake orthopaedic surgery, fully equipped laboratory and solar power system as alternative power source.

The governor said the hospital was built for Ndi Nkporo to be managed by Ndi Nkporo, adding that every person working in the hospital must reside in Nkporo as to be able to attend to emergency situations as they arise.

Ikpeazu, who announced a N1 million monthly subvention to the hospital for the first six months, urged the people both at home and in the diaspora to own the facility and maximise its potential for the benefit of the people.

“I strongly believe a hospital should not be known by its size, colours or dimensions of the building, rather by the availability of modern medical equipment and the expertise of the personnel that will man that equipment. This is why we have deployed a lot of resources and energy to ensure we procure world class equipment in various areas of medicine that will serve this community.

“Everyone that works in this hospital must reside in this community such that 24 hours of the day, our mothers, children and our aged can have the full benefits of these doctors.

“I urge indigenes of Nkporo and Ohafia Local Government Area, both home and in the diaspora to leverage the availability of this hospital to be of service to their people.

“This is my clarion call to medical and paramedical practitioners of Nkporo extraction to return from wherever they may be even if it is for one month every year to support with their expertise this hospital,” he said.