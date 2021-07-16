From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has commissioned the first phase of the newly constructed 5 kilometre Umuobiakwa-Owo Ahiafor road in Obingwa Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, Ikpeazu said the road is strategic economically as it connects to the popular Onicha Ngwa Hospital and equally leads to Akwa Ibom State.

He said the benefiting communities would for the first time in their history find an access road to Aba and Umuahia.

Ikpeazu charged the people to protect the road by ensuring that no bonfire was set on it and the drainages always kept clean.

He said commissioning of roads will continue until his last day in office, adding that he is in government to affect lives positively and thanked the State House of Assembly for the solid support given to him to perform.

Ikpeazu used the opportunity to restate his commitment to the PDP, saying he was not leaving the party for any other.

Commissioning the road, the Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his good leadership style which has ensured peaceful coexistence of all tribes.

The Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chinedum Orji and Member representing Obingwa East, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu thanked the Governor for remembering the people as the road will add economic and social values to the State.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.