From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, would today commission the first phase of Umuobiakwa-Owo Ahiafo link Road in Obingwa Local Government Area.

The commissioning is coming less than one week after the governor commissioned the Immaculate Heart rigid cement technology road in Umungasi, Aba.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, said the commissioning ceremony will be at 12noon, after which Ikpeazu will inspect other ongoing road projects.

The statement indicated that the governor has invited the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, former and current members of the state executive council as well as members of the body of special advisers and assistants to the Governor to accompany him.

