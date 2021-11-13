From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has commissioned a 44-bed postgraduate hostel built by Zenith Family Environmental and Social Protection Network (ZESPRONET), a group of like minds and Alumnus of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) with a charge for others to emulate them.

While commending members of the group for a job well done, Ikpeazu urged them to engage the School management, through a NEEDS assessment process to identify and determine how to bridge the gap between ABSU’s current and desired state.

He said it was a thing of joy and pride that the NGO was able to execute such project which he would alleviate the accommodation problem of the institution.

The National President of the group, Sir Okere Bidwell said the project which the body began in 2019, was aimed to ameliorate the accommodation problems faced by Postgraduate students.

Sir Bidwell who revealed that the project spanned a year and nine months, noted that their intention was not just to build a hostel, but to rewrite the wrongs, set precedence as to how things ought to be in the society.

“Two years ago, we embarked on a journey without knowing when, how and what we will encounter in giving back to our Alma Mater- Abia State University Uturu.

“We chose an audacious project, a 44 room Post Graduate Hostel, all rooms in-suite. We contacted the University Authority and the then Vice Chancellor and Senate listened to our proposal and granted us approval and site allocated.

‘”Today, to the glory of God Almighty, this is the Hostel, standing at the allocated site. Achieved through shared vision, committed leadership, great sacrifice of members and oneness of purpose”

Bidwell further disclosed the intention of the group to embark on massive free planting which will cut across the entire South-East.

He commended the ABSU management for the support they have accorded the group, pointing out that the project wouldn’t have achieved, but for the management’s cooperation.