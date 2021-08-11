Abia State Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, has said the first phase of Amaoji Junction-Abayi-Isi Court Road in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area and the Nkporo Cottage Hospital in Ohafia council, will be commissioned tomorrow and Friday respectively by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as part of his Kinetic Abia Project.

Kalu, in a statement, yesterday, said dignitaries expected to accompany the governor on the tours which will commence by noon, each day include his deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu; serving and former members of the state executive council. Others are members representing Isiala Ngwa North/South and Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituencies respectively, Darlington Nwokocha and Uko Nkole, Speaker Chinedum Orji and members of the 7th Abia House of Assembly, members of the body of special advisers and assistants, state Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Asiforo Okere, and members of the state working committee.

Continuing, the commissioner said also expected on the tour are Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Ibe Michael, and members of the association, Chairman of Abia State Traditional Rulers Council, Joseph Nwabekee and members of the council, chairman and members of Christian Association of Nigeria, Chairman of State Inter-Party Advisory Council, C. K. Igara and other members of the council.

