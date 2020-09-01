Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has commissioned two road projects in Aba, the commercial capital of the state.

The roads include the Phase 1 of the Umuibe-Umuokereke–Ntighauzo- Ibeme Ring Road in Obingwa Local Government Area and second phase of the Umuene-Obikabia Road.

Speaking while commisioning the firdt phase of the Umuibe-Umuokereke Road project, Ikpeazu said the construction of the road was just the beginning of other road projects to be done around the area.

He further disclosed that the second phase of the road project would stretch to Akpaa and would be completed before December this year.

Governor Ikpeazu equally commissioned the Umuene-Obikabia Road and unveiled the Ururuka statue installed at the Obikabia Roundabout.

Speaking while commissioning the project, Ikpeazu described the road as strategic as it will boost economic activities around Aba and its environs including Isialangwa North & South areas of the State.

He noted that the road was an alternative route to Aba and Umuahia.