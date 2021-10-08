From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has congratulated the President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo, on his re-election at the just concluded Triennial Conference of the Union hosted in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

A release by the State’s Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu said Ikpeazu expressed appreciation to the delegates of the NUJ for the confidence reposed on Chief Isiguzo who is an illustrious son of the state.

Ikpeazu applauded the orderly conduct of the triennial conference, even as he expressed joy that journalists across the country came to the state for such an auspicious gathering which amongst other things availed them the opportunity to see that Abia is still one of the safest states in Nigeria as well as enjoy the hospitality of the people of the state.

The Governor, who pledged his administration’s continued partnership with the NUJ in particular and the media in general, urged Isiguzo to leverage on his wealth of experience to ensure that journalists in the country continue to raise the bar in their professional practice.

