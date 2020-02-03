Okey Sampson, Umuahia

ABIA STATE Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has congratulated the Bishop- Elect of the Catholic Diocese of Aba, Rev. Augustine Ndubueze Echema on his appointment by Pope Francis.

A release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said Ikpeazu in the congratulatory message expressed profound delight over the appointment of Revd Echema.

Ikpeazu described the bishop as “a thorough bred priest educated to the highest level in the finest traditions of the Catholic Church, an expert in Theology who rose to the rank of a Professor of Liturgy”.

The governor, was particularly pleased that the selection process of the new bishop came without any rancor and congratulated the membership of the Diocese on the emergence of a their new Bishop five years after the death of the pionner Bishop, The Late Bishop V V Ezeonyia.

He assured the Catholic Church and indeed the Christian community in the state that his administration will consistently rely on the prayerful support of the Church and will at all times seek their wise counsel in the discharge of his duties as governor.

Ikpeazu promised the new bishop that the existing excellent relations between his administration and the Catholic community, especially in Aba Diocese will be sustained and expressed belief that under the watch of the new Bishop, the frontiers of the relationship will be expanded.