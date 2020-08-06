Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has expressed unhappiness over the absence of a federal Secretariat in the State.

Governor Ikpeazu stated this during a courtesy visit by Federal Commissioner, representing Abia State at the Federal Character Commission, Henry Ogbulogo, who was in the State on a working visit.

The Governor who wondered why the unfortunate situation should be, said Abia is ripe for a Federal Secretariat.

He called on the Commissioner to join in the clarion call for a federal secretariat in the State, adding that the mere absence of a federal secretariat further points to the absence of federal presence in the State

According to him, despite the fact that Abia is an oil producing State, it cannot boast of having any oil company with an office in the state.

He also pointed out that none of the companies that drill oil in the State resides in Abia, rather prefer to live in Rivers State from where they come to work in Abia and pay their taxes in those other States.

Ikpeazu noted that Abia is one of the most peaceful States devoid of youth restiveness and appealed for a change in attitude by the Federal Government.

The Governor who noted that the issues raised by the Federal Commissioner including fixing the road that leads to its office in the State as well as compelling the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to submit their nominal rolls to the Commission, directed such MDAs to avail the Commission all the necessary requirements.

Ogbulogo had appealed to the Governor to give the Commission necessary footing in the State as well as compel the State Ministries, Departments and Agencies to make available to the Commission necessary documents and nominal rolls to enable it carry out its job.

Ogbulogo said the Commission is mandated to monitor compliance to the guidelines and formula for employment. He thanked the State government for providing land for the Secretariat of the Commission and requested that a facelift be given to the road leading to the Commission’s Secretariat in Umuahia