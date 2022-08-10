From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has told people of the state not to take for granted, the peace and security they enjoy in the State, which allows them the privilege of exercising their rights to practice any religion and worship God without any let nor hindrance.

The Governor stated this yesterday while addressing the 27th Annual Conference of United Evangelical Church, Aba Area Conference, held at the Conference Headquarters of the Church, 50/54 Ikot Ekpene Road, Ogbor Hill Aba.

Ikpeazu reminded the people that there are Christians in several parts of the country who, for several reasons, cannot gather together to observe normal worship sessions, and therefore advised Abians to jealousy guard the peace they enjoy.

“Abia is one of the states in Nigeria today where people move about, conducting their daily activities without fear. These are special gifts from God and we must guard it jealously.

“We must avoid any action that has the likelihood of causing crisis in the State, as my administration shall continue to uphold the principles of peace and harmony amongst all Abians.

He congratulated the Aba Conference of the United Evangelical Church on their 27th Annual Conference, describing the Church and her members as partners in progress.

He described the theme of the Conference “Moving from glory to glory in unity’ as apt and urged Christians to uphold the unity that binds all.

The Chairman of the Aba Area Conference of the church, Rev A W Odeh, the Secretary, Rev. T O E Ikpeoha led other priests of the church to assure the Governor of their prayers at all times.

They said special prayers for the Governor and made presentations to him.