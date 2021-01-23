From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

This even as the governor has recalled his Chief of Staff, Anthony Agbazuere he suspended about two months ago.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka directed all those affected by the dissolution to handover all government properties in their possession, together with their handover notes, to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

The Governor thanked the ex-executive council members for their services to the people of the State, and wished them well in their future endeavors.

Meanwhile, Ikpeazu has equally approved the recall from suspension of his CoS, Agbazuere.

The recall takes immediate effect.

Although no reason was given for Agbazuere’s suspension about two months ago, but investigation revealed that the governor’s action might not be unconnected with the video that went viral last November showing Agbazuere spraying money in his office to Onitsha, Anambra state self acclaimed prophet, Chukwuemeka Ohanemere aka Prophet Odumeje.