Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect even as he exempted the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uche Ihediwa; Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu; and the Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Osuji.

The governor also recalled his Chief of Staff, Anthony Agbazuere, who was suspended about two months ago.

In an earlier statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka, had said that the state chief executive had directed all those affected by the dissolution to handover all government properties in their possession, together with their handover notes, to the permanent secretary in their respective ministries.

However, a later statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, clarified that the governor had exempted the three commissioners aforementioned and himself from the dissolution and directed they continue in their current positions.

The governor thanked the former executive council members for their services to the people of the state, and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Ikpeazu has approved the recall from suspension of his Chief of Staff, Agbazuere. The recall takes immediate effect.

Although no reason was given for Agbazuere’s suspension about two months ago, but investigation revealed that the governor’s action might not be unconnected with the video that went viral last November showing Agbazuere spraying money in his office on the self-acclaimed prophet, Chukwuemeka Ohanemere aka Prophet Odumeje, who is based in Onitsha, Anambra State.