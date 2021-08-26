Abia Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate dissolution of the board of Abia State Oil Producing Development Commission (ASOPADEC) which tenure expires yesterday, August 26.

The governor in a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, appreciated the chairman and members of the board for their services to Abia State and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The governor also approved the appointment of Emeka Stanley as the Sole Administrator of ASOPADEC. “This appointment is with immediate effect,” Ezem said.