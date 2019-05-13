Enyimba FC and Abia Warriors FC were among 32 boards dissolved by the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu on Saturday. The dissolution is with immediate effect.

The governor in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos thanked the boards for their services, while directing the affected members to handover all government documents and properties to the relevant offices.

Ikpeazu, who had been re-elected for a second term is expected to form a new cabinet after he is sworn on May 29, which can explain the reason for the dissolution of the boards. While Felix Anyansi chaired Enyimba, Emeka Inyama headed Abia Warriors.