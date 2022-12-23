From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the dissolution of the 17 Local Government chairmen, their deputies and councillors with immediate effect,

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem said the dissolution followed the expiration of their tenure.

Ikpeazu thanked the affected officials for their services and wished them well in their future endeavors.

He directed the affected officials to hand over to the Head of Service of their various Local Government Councils.

The dissolved council officials were inaugurated in December, 2020.