From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday described the wife of the first military head of state, Major General Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi, Lady Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, as a great woman who exhibited nobility, hard work and comportment during her lifetime.

Speaking at the funeral service held at the St Theresa’s Catholic Church, Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Ikpeazu said the deceased believed and worked for the peace, progress, and unity of Abia State and Nigeria.

The governor said he felt a deep sense of personal loss as he tapped from the wealth of experience of the late wife of Aguiyi Ironsi.

He noted that the faith of the deceased in the unity of Nigeria never waned, adding that her death marked the end of a glorious chapter in the country’s history.

Ikpeazu observed that the late Victoria’s husband, General Aguiyi Ironsi, was the real father of Nigeria’s unity since he was the Head of State who promulgated the decree that unified Nigeria, stressing that his assassination signaled the start of the threat to the unity of Nigeria.

The governor urged Nigerians to learn to extend hands of fellowship across various nationalities and prayed that the burial would mark an end to all cases of injustice across the land with a view to giving the people a new hope to live as brothers and build a greater nation.

Chancellor of Umuahia Catholic Diocese, the Rev. Fr. Henry Maduka, in a homily stressed the need for Christians to turn to the word of God for solutions to the many problems confronting the nation.

