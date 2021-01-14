From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has described the death of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (Rtd) as a huge loss to the people of Abia State and Nigeria.

Ikpeazu said that the late Naval Officer was a great son of Abia State who excelled in every aspect of life.

He noted that from Kanu’s military career where he served meritoriously in the Navy to his appointment as member of the Supreme Military Council, to his appointment as the first Military Governor of the old Imo State in March and Military Governor of Lagos State, amongst other appointments, that the former Naval officer’s life exemplified the best ideals of public service.

Governor Ikpeazu recalled the sterling contributions of the Late Admiral as Military Governor of the old Imo State including the establishment of the old Imo Broadcasting Service (IBS) in 1976.

Former Senate President, Adolph Wabara said Rear admiral Ndubuisi Kanu’s death is a bad New Year gift to Abia, Ndigbo and Nigeria in general; it is the worst news this New Year and I believe its going to be the worst news throughout the year for the people of Abia state. I’m yet to believe that our dear brother Kanu was dead; a leader has indeed passed. Inasmuch I will say may his soul rest in peace, but it is going to be a colossal for us here.

He was a man of justice, he was a man of peace, he was a man of love, he was courageous in everything he did during his life time. He was always on the side of truth, we are talking of a man who believed in the rule of law. He was a man of confidence, he had confidence in himself, not every man can get the type of confidence Admiral Kanu had it had to do with his brightness and uprightness.

Chief Chekwas Okorie on his part said a very mighty iroko has fallen, adding that it is a very sad event especially in the Igbo area. “Kanu was an exceptional officer and gentle man in the Nigerian Navy and very brilliant, he had First class in every academic work he pursued; very brilliant and intelligent man”’ he said.

A foremost traditional ruler in Abia, Eze Isaac Ikonne said Kanu’s death is painful, stressing that he was a man that every Igbo person was proud. “When he was the military governor of old Imo state, he ruled with the fear of God, he was open and work for the development of old Imo state. He was selfless and never corned the commonwealth of the people as is the case with other leaders”.