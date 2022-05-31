From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed delight at the release of the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel CK Uche, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt Rev Okechukwu Michael and the Prelate’s Chaplain, from kidnappers’ den.

A Government House release said Ikpeazu has spoken with the Prelate and he was in high spirits. The Governor is grateful to God Almighty for His saving grace.

The Governor attributed the release of the clerics within 24 hours of their abduction, to the grace of God, and the fervent prayers of the Christian Community.

Ikpeazu assured that security will be stepped up around the Isuikwuato – Umunneochi axis of the State where there has, in the recent past, been a spike in the activities of criminals.

The Governor stated that the location of the area around the state’s borders with four states of Imo, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi, makes it attractive to criminals who easily enter the State and also escape through any of the routes.

Ikpeazu called for inter State collaboration with the neighboring states in securing those areas and stamp out the activities of criminals there.