Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed gratitude to the judiciary for reaffirming his electoral victory at the Supreme Court and assured Abians of better and brighter days ahead.

The governor was speaking at his Umuobiakwa home town while reacting to the Supreme Court judgement that reaffirmed his victory over the APGA governorship candidate, Dr Alex Otti, in the 2019 general elections.

He thanked God Almighty for the victory and equally expressed gratitude to church leaders, traditional rulers, women and major stakeholders in the state for their sustained faith and support to him.

Ikpeazu noted that his journey to the governorship seat had been very treacherous, as he remains the only governor in Nigeria that has been removed twice and still sitting as state governor.

Ikpeazu recalled that he was in court for the greater part of his first tenure and thanked God that the treacherous long journey had come to an end with the Supreme Court judgement.

He said that he feels challenged to do more for Abians, especially the less privileged in the days ahead, pointing out that the next few days would be full of activities.

He pledged to deliver on the mandate freely given to him by Abia people as well as acquit himself creditably on the job.

Ikpeazu thanked the judiciary for being the last hope of the common man and lauded the reforms in the judiciary which brought about the speedy delivery of the Supreme Court judgement.

He further used the forum to call on the APGA governorship candidate, Dr Alex Otti, to feel free to contribute his quota to the development of the state.

“I say to him, if he has anything whatsoever to contribute to the development of Abia, time is rife now for him to make those contributions and make sure that his name also would join the names of other great names in Abia on the golden pages of Abia.”