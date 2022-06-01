From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has expressed delight at the release of the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel CK Uche; Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt Rev Okechukwu Michael and the Prelate’s Chaplain, from kidnappers’ den.

He attributed the release of the clerics within 24 hours of their abduction, to the grace of God, and the fervent prayers of the Christian community.

A Government House statement said Ikpeazu had spoken with the Prelate and he was in high spirit.

The governor expressed gratitude to God Almighty for His saving grace.

He assured that security would be stepped up around the Isuikwuato – Umunneochi axis of the state where there has, in the recent past, been a spike in the activities of criminals.

The governor stated that the location of the area around the state’s borders with four states of Imo, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi, makes it attractive to criminals who easily enter the state and also escape through any of the routes.

Ikpeazu called for inter state collaboration with the neighbouring states in securing those areas and stamp out the activities of criminals there.

The Prelate, a native of Abia State, was kidnapped alongside others on Sunday around the Nkwoagu – Leru axis in Umunneochi LGA, off the Enugu – PH Expressway.

