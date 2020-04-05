Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State governo, Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the state’s inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 pandemic to commence distribution of palliative materials to the 17 council areas of the state, from Tuesday April 7.

Commissioner for Information and member, State Management Committee on COVID-19, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who disclosed this in a statement, said such palliative materials include food, sanitizers and protective face masks, among others.

He explained that the materials are to be dispatched to vulnerable persons using previously identified channels such as churches, state geriatric care agency, town unions and traditional rulers as well as existing school feeding programme structure in the state.

“The governor identified the categories of people who will benefit from the palliatives. These include the vulnerable groups, people above 70 years, children and women who work for their daily living,” the commissioner said.

He urged residents of the state to obey government regulations on the COVID-19 pandemic and observe hygienic practices such as social distancing, use of sanitizers, mask and other personal protection equipment.