Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has flagged off the first set of vehicles procured by Isialangwa South Local Government Area, for the commencement of a mass transit scheme.

Governor Ikpeazu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Enyinnaya Appolos, flagged off the scheme at the council’s headquarters, in Umuoba.

The governor, who spoke during the ceremony, commended the Transition Committee, Chairman, Ike Anyataonwu, for being prudent in management of resources, executing people-oriented programmes and for listening to the yearnings of the people of the local government. He called on other council chairmen in the state to emulate what Anyataonwu has done and find out what the needs of the people of their various local government councils are in order to contribute to the amelioration of the challenges.

“This is commendable. I would have been disappointed if this was not happening. what is happening has confirmed the trust we have in Anyataonwu. I commend him for this laudable project. I call on other chairmen of councils in the state to emulate this and find out what the needs of their people are. That’s the only way the people will feel the impact of government. Mass transit may not be the challenge of every local government.”

Governor Ikpeazu stressed that his government would continue to support the autonomy of the local government, system to ensure that people at the rural areas feel the impact of government.

Anyataonwu thanked Governor Ikpeazu for the ongoing construction of Mgboko/Umuene Road and called on the contractor handling the project to ensure quality and timely work is done to enable the people use the road to link up with the rest of the state.

He said the buses would convey people and farm produce from Isialangwa to Aba at a subsidised fare on daily basis.

Meanwhile, Governor Ikpeazu has advised Abia women to acquire one skill or the other to enable them cushion the negative effect of the economy on their families. The governor gave the advice, yesterday, while declaring open the fifth edition of the Abia Women August Delegates conference (AWADEC), with the theme, Balance for a better Abia.

At the event, held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, Abia State capital, the governor said women were at the centre of development in their families, and advocated that such skills learnt should be passed on to their girl children for sustainability.

He explained that the first place to start addressing many social problems plaguing the society today was the family, and stressed the need for women to develop a strong spiritual framework as well as economic agenda.

He urged them to show commitment in the interest-free Micro Credit Scheme empowerment programme of the state government for the economic growth of families and businesses.

“Every woman in Abia must learn one skill,” Ikpeazu said, while appreciating Abia first lady for setting agenda for the women in various local government areas through the August meetings. The governor expressed belief that the programme would be an avenue for women to make better impacts that would be beneficial to their families and the society at large.

He emphasised the importance of women in nation building, adding that they complement the men folk as well as form the bedrock of development in their various communities. He also advised leaders of religious groups to equally have a role to play in the development of families and the society at large, in order to address the rising cases of drug abuse, gangsterism and other social vices among the youths.