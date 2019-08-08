Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has flagged off the Isialangwa South Mass Transit Scheme by commissioning the first set of vehicles procured by the Transition Committee (TC) chairman of Isialangwa South, Ike Anyataonwu.

Governor Ikpeazu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Enyinnaya Appolos, flagged off the scheme at the Council’s headquarters in Umuoba.

Speaking during the ceremony, he commended Anyataonwu for the management of resources and the execution of people oriented programs. Ikpeazu called on other council chairmen in the state to emulate Anyataonwu and find out what the needs of the people of their various local government councils are in order to effectively contribute to the amelioration of the challenges.

“This is commendable; I would have been disappointed if this is not happening. It has confirmed the trust we have in the chairman of Isialangwa South, Ike Anyataonwu. I commend him for this laudable project and I call on other chairmen of councils in the state to emulate this and find out what the needs of the people are; that’s the only way the people will feel the impact of the government. Mass transit may not be the challenge of every local government.”

Governor Ikpeazu promised that his government will continue to support the full autonomy of the local governments to ensure that people at the rural areas feel the impact of the government.

Earlier, Anyataonwu thanked Governor Ikpeazu for the ongoing construction of the Mgboko/Umuene road and called on the contractor handling the project to ensure that quality and timely work is done to enable the people use the road to link up with the rest of the state. He said the buses will convey people and farm produce from Isialangwa to Aba at a subsidised fare on daily basis.