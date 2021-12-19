From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed displeasure over the absence of governors of southeast states at the burial of Lady Adanma Okpara, wife of the late Premier of Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara, who was laid to rest yesterday in her country home. He also flayed the Federal Government for not sending an official representation at the event.

Lady Okpara was buried at Umuegwu Okpuala in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State after a funeral service conducted by Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN) at Williams Memorial Grammar School, Afugiri, Umuahia.

Ikpeazu regretted the absence of South East governors at the event as well as the inability of the Federal Government to send an official representation to honour the late wife of late Dr Okpara, whom he said brought accolades to the country during his days as premier.

Ikpeazu who noted that the event marked the end of a glorious era of Dr M. I. Okpara as Premier of Eastern Region, recalled that in the days of Okpara as the premier, Eastern Nigeria was one of the fastest growing economies in the world.