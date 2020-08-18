Abia Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has presented staff of office to 29 Ezes-elect as traditional rulers of their various autonomous communities in Abia State with a charge for them to align with the government policies and programs as well as ensure peace and security in their domains.

Presenting the staff of office to the new traditional rulers at Michael Okpara auditorium, Umuahia, the Governor further charged them to protect government facilities in their communities.

Ikpeazu said as custodians of culture and traditions in their various communities, they were to serve the interest and purposes of the poor and harmless people in their areas.

He enjoined them to join forces with the government to sensitize their subjects to be abreast with the COVID-19 protocols.

The Governor however warned against subversive acts capable of bringing the traditional institutions to ridicule and disrepute, adding that they were expected to align completely with the rules and policies of the government in order not to attract the wrath of the law.

The Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Gabriel Onyendilefu said that the event marked the end of thorough selection process for traditional rulers of autonomous communities whose thrones were left vacant due to death.

He added that the due process of selection was in line with the administration’s policy of transparency.

Speaking on behalf of others, the traditional ruler of Ahiaba-Ubi autonomous community, Isialangwa North, Eze Okezie Amalaha appreciated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the honour done to them by presenting the symbol of authority to the new monarchs.