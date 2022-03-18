From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has reportedly given a hint on how the selection of his successor will be, saying it will be between him and members of the state working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is even as leaders of the PDP in Obingwa Local Government Araa were said to have given the nod for Ikpeazu to go to the Senate in 2023.

Ikpeazu was said to have, in a meeting with PDP faithful at Obingwa, told governorship aspirants seeking to succeed him in 2023 that “I cannot decide alone, but would consult with the working committee in the state.

“Those who are interested in the governorship position should understand that leadership is ordained by God. I cannot decide alone but will meet with the PDP working committee to take a stand based on reports they have gathered from the 17 councils of the state.

A member representing Obingwa East at the House of Assembly, Solomon Akpulonu, assured the PDP leadership that the party has a stronghold in the council and would turn in more votes than past elections.

The Chairman, Asiforo Okere, said the party embarked on the tour of the 17 councils to make the PDP stronger and ensure success in all elections from House of Assembly to the presidency.

Meanwhile, leaders of the PDP in Obingwa were said to have adopted Ikpeazu as their candidate for the Abia South senatorial district race.

The leaders, who spoke through the Chairman of Obingwa Local Government Area, Michael Nwoko, reportedly urged the Senate Minority Leader, Ennyinnaya Abaribe, to declare for the presidential race to have their support.

Abaribe recently declared to run for the governorship seat of the state presently occupied by a man from his local government area.