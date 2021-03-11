Abia Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has handed over a cheque of N10million to the family of late Ossy Prestige for the education of the last son of the lawmaker who before his death represented Aba North/South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

Ikpeazu who expressed deep sense of personal loss following death of Prestige, called for prayers and support for the family.

He described the late Prestige as someone who was close to him regardless of differences in political affiliation and assured that he would be fully involved in the burial ceremonies.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the family, member representing Aba Central State Constituency and Minority Leader of Abia House of Assembly, Abraham Oba, thanked the governor for the gesture and assured him that the people of Abiriba appreciated the love and kindness he has shown to them, and to Prestige who died recently in a German hospital and the family he left behind. He promised that the family would use the fund judiciously.