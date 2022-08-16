From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given thumbs up to the Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries and the staff of the Ministries of Basic and Post Basic Education for the successful launch of the Abia State Education Electronic Portal.

Ikpeazu who gave the commendation in his office in Umuahia when the operations and features of the Education Electronic Portal were demonstrated to him.

He described the electronic portal as a very robust digital platform and expressed delight that the Abia State Education sector now had in place, a comprehensive digital education management system that would serve as a model for the other states in the country.

Speaking emon behalf of the Abia State Education sector, Commissioner for Basic Education, Chief Ukwu Rocks Emma stated that the State Education Electronic Portal was a product of thorough and painstaking work by the crop of dedicated Civil Servants in the Ministries and expressed gratitude to the Governor for his support from the commencement to the conclusion of the project.

Chief Emma disclosed that the electronic directory at the moment contains 4,385 school portals, reflecting the number of public and approved private schools already uploaded and running on the platform and assured the Governor that the remaining 3,358 schools will be uploaded before the end of August, 2022.

The Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu and other government functionaries were present at the event.