Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has commended Abia-born Dr Onyema Ogbuagu for being the leading light on the newly found vaccine against COVID-19. In a statement, Ikpeazu said he was not surprised that the twin son of Prof Chibuzo Ogbuagu, former Vice Chancellor of Abia University and former Secretary to Government (SSG), was among those who led the tram that discovered the new vaccine.

“I am therefore not surprised that this twin son of Prof Chibuzo Ogbuagu who himself was a former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) and a former Secretary to Abia State Government (SSG), was among those who led the team that discovered the now celebrated COVID-19 vaccine which will certainly save millions of lives especially now that a second wave of the disease is already ravaging parts of the world.

“As Abians, Ndigbo, and Nigerians in general, we celebrate this our son, an Associate Professor of Medicine, in the clinician-educator track and Director of the HIV Clinical Trials program of the Yale AIDS Program, Section of Infectious Diseases of the Yale School of Medicine”.

Ikpeazu said his administration would continue to not only celebrate such rare feats achieved by Abians everywhere to serve as motivation for others to embrace dedication and thrive in whatever lawful field of endeavour they choose in life.

He said government would continue to create and improve upon the environment for learning anf entrepreneurship to thrive in the State and give to the world more men and women who would contribute their quota for human development.