Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has restated the commitment of his administration to the enhancement of the working conditions of not only Judicial Officers, but the entire Judicial arm of Government.

Ikpeazu stated this yesterday while handing over a set of vehicles to Judges of the Abia State Judiciary.

Speaking while handing over the vehicles to the Chief Judge, Justice Onuoha Kalu Ogwe the Governor said the Judiciary was not just another arm of Government, but one that is critical to the survival of the nation’s democracy and the good of the common man and as such, must continue to receive attention from Government.

Ikpeazu handed the vehicles over to Justice Ogwe who commended the Governor for ensuring the working environment of the Judiciary continues to receive the needed attention.

Justice Ogwe urged the Governor not to rest on his oars as the state Judiciary need more of the goodies.

He formally welcomed the Governor back home from isolation and thanked God for sparing his life.

The Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, State Head of Service, Sir Onyi Wamah, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uche Ihediwa, President of the Abia State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Anyalewechi Onwuchekwa, Judges of the Abia State Judiciary, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr ACB Agbazuere and other top officials of the State Government witnessed the event w

at the Government House Umuahia.