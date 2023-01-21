From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Prof Okorie Kalu Osonwa has commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for restoring the pride of place of the institution.

Prof Osonwa stated this during a press briefing he said was specifically organized to thank the governor for the numerous things he had done to uplift the institution since he became governor.

The Rector recalled that in 2015, immediately Ikpeazu became governor, he gave the institution N2b to off-set a loan facility it took from a commercial bank which the polytechnic found difficult to repay at the time.

Prof Osonwa equally placed on record that last year, when the institution was de-accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Ikpeazu came to their rescue by doling out the sum of N450m, with which the institution paid four months arrears of her workers salary that led to NBTE rescinding its decision.

Outside that, Prof Osonwa said the governor has been releasing subvention to the institution which he said has aided the poly to overcome some of its financial problems.

Going further the Rector said, “We have done two phases of accreditation since last year, the governor has on each occasion, assisted the institution financially to ensure its success.

“The governor not too long ago, released funds to Abia Polytechnic to pay compensation to owners of the land we acquired for our permanent site, which work is ongoing”.

Osonwa promised that before the end of June, the institution would have begun phased movement to its permanent site at Osisioma, while a campus would be maintained in the present site.

While thanking the governor in a special way for all has been doing for Abia Poly, the Rector pleaded with Ikpeazu to release another N2b for the institution to use it to off-set some of her financial problems.

The Rector equally commended the various workers’ union of Abia Polytechnic for the industrial peace the institution has enjoyed over the years and urged them to continue to lend their support to management.

“I will also like to commend the various workers’ union of the institution for their support.

“We have had synergy with our staff, there have been no industrial action or stoppage of work of any form over the years, I give kudos to the workers for their understanding”.

Osonwa disclosed that as a way of boosting her internally generated revenue (IGR), Abia Poly has gone some business ventures, including establishment of a printing press, bakery and table water production.

Registrar of the institution, Chinyere Oriaku said the poly was fully back on its footing, courtesy of the governor’s untiring efforts.

While informing that admission into the institution was ongoing, Oriaku appealed to the public who are desirous of quality education, to come to Abia Poly.