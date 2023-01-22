From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Prof Okorie Kalu Osonwa, has commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for restoring the pride of the institution.

Prof Osonwa stated this during a press briefing he said was specifically organised to thank the governor for the numerous things he had done to uplift the institution since he became governor.

The rector recalled that in 2015, immediately Ikpeazu became governor, he gave the institution N2b to off-set a loan facility it took from a commercial bank which the polytechnic found difficult to repay at the time.

Prof Osonwa equally placed on record that last year, when the institution was de-accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Ikpeazu came to its rescue by doling out the sum of N450m, with which the institution paid four months arrears of its workers’ salary that led to NBTE rescinding its decision.

Outside that, Prof Osonwa said the governor had been releasing subvention to the institution which he said had aided the poly to overcome some of its financial problems.

The rector further said: “We have done two phases of accreditation since last year; the governor has on each occasion, assisted the institution financially to ensure its success.”

The registrar of the institution, Chinyere Oriaku, said the poly was fully back on its footing, courtesy of the governor’s untiring efforts.